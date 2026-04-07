Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 13 of IPL 2026! Tonight, we are at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI). It’s a clash between a team currently enjoying a perfect run and a heavyweight looking to find its rhythm.

Mumbai Indians enter this contest with a mixed bag of results. They started their campaign on a high note, breaking their opening game curse with a thrilling win over KKR. However, they hit a snag in their second outing, suffering a 6-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With regular skipper Hardik Pandya set to return to the XI tonight, MI will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Scorecard Updates:

Indian Premier League, 2026 Rajasthan Royals

vs Mumbai Indians

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 13 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are looking like the team to beat this season. They have played two matches and won both in clinical fashion. They opened their season with a dominant 8-wicket victory over CSK right here in Guwahati, followed by a tense 6-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Led by local favourite Riyan Parag, the Royals are currently sitting pretty near the top of the table.

Looking at the Head-to-Head record, these two sides share one of the most balanced rivalries in IPL history. In 31 meetings, Mumbai Indians hold a razor-thin lead with 16 wins compared to Rajasthan’s 14, with one match ending in a No Result.

What to expect from RR vs MI

The spotlight tonight will be on the fascinating generational battle between 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and India’s premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ How Sri Lanka Outsmarted MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli To Win T20 World Cup

Suryavanshi has already lit up the tournament with a rapid fifty against CSK, but facing Bumrah’s yorkers will be his ultimate litmus test. However, keep an eye on the skies, while the rain is expected to clear by toss time, a high humidity level of 80% and the resulting dew could make the toss a game-changing factor for both captains.

Stay tuned as we bring you every major update related to the match!

Live Updates

RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Scorecard Updates: Follow every major update from the match