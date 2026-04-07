The 13th match of IPL 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. It’s a clash between two very different teams, one in great form and the other looking to bounce back, setting up an exciting night of T20 cricket.

Form Check: Royals on a roll, Mumbai hurting

Rajasthan Royals have been in great form this season. They’ve won both their matches so far and are currently second on the points table. In their last game they completely outplayed CSK.

Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja helped bowl CSK out for just 127. Then 15-year-old Vaibhav Suravanshi smashed a quick 50 off just 15 balls helping the team win easily with eight wickets in hand and plenty of overs left.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets where Sameer Rizvi scored a brilliant 90 off 51 balls and took the game away from them. Hardik Pandya missed that match due to sudden illness, and his return could be very important for Mumbai Indians in this game.

CSK vs MI Match Pitch and Weather Update

Pitch Report: Pacers lead, but dew decides

The pitch at Barsapara is fairly balanced but slightly helps the batters. The average score in the last five matches here is around 161. Fast bowlers have taken more wickets (35) than spinners (23). Also due to dew in the second innings teams usually find it easier to chase.

Weather Forecast: Warm Night, Full Game Expected

Guwahati will be warm and humid on match evening, with the temperature around 28 degrees Celsius. There’s no major chance of rain so a full match is expected. However, dew in the second innings could have a big impact making it easier for the team batting second.

RR vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur.

RR vs MI Match Prediction by ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude