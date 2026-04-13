The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, the long-serving team manager of the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The controversy erupted after Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone in the team dugout during RR’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati. The incident, which went viral on social media, showed Bhinder scrolling through his phone while sitting next to teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The protocol breach

Under the IPL 2026 Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules, the use of communication devices in the dugout is strictly prohibited to maintain the integrity of the game and prevent external influence.

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While managers and doctors are permitted to carry phones for emergencies, they are strictly forbidden from using them in the dugout. Use is only permitted within the dressing room.

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has demanded a formal explanation from Bhinder within 48 hours.

Reports suggest the manager may cite a medical emergency or a health scare as the reason for the usage, as Bhinder has a history of respiratory issues.

What happens next?

IPL Governing Council Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the ACSU is investigating the matter. The potential consequences for Bhinder range from: a formal warning (if the breach is found to be inadvertent/emergency-based), a hefty fine or a match ban or suspension from the PMOA for a specific period.

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The BCCI remains in zero-tolerance mode regarding anti-corruption protocols, especially given the high-profile nature of the incident involving a senior official and a young player.

It is pertinent to note that Bhinder has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals support staff almost since the tournament’s inception in 2008 and is highly respected within the franchise.

RR are set to take on SRH in Hyderabad later this evening (April 13).