When Shikhar Dhawan told Rishabh Pant – ‘Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar’

As India prays for the quick recovery of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrifying car crash in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee today, an old video of the player and his senior Shikhar Dhawan has gone viral. In the clip, the senior cricketer is seen advising the ace wicketkeeper-batsman to drive carefully.

‘Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar,’ Dhawan is seen telling Pant on the question of what advice he would give to him. The clip was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name ‘Amii’. Since the time the video was tweeted around 3 pm on Friday, the post has garnered over 451.7K views. The video is said to be at least three years old.

'Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar,' Dhawan is seen telling Pant on the question of what advice he would give to him.

Several people are sharing the video after Pant met with the accident today. Some users also commented saying that this video was a proof that Pant was a ‘rough driver’. The 25-year-old who is not part of the current India squad for the Sri Lanka tour is said to be in ‘stable condition’.

PM Modi speaks with Rishab Pant’s mother

Entire cricket community posted heartfelt notes for speedy recovery of the young star. Apart from the sportspersons, several politicians also shared thoughts on Pant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother today, took to Twitter to express his anguish over the accident. The BCCI officials said that the Prime Minister also spoke with Pant’s family.

Rishabh Pant Car Crash: Horrifying details

Pant was driving back home when the accident took place. CCTV footage shows Pant’s car colliding with the divider. The star batsman has suffered head injuries along with bruises on leg and back. Some report say that the onlookers dragged Pant out of the car after the crash and he was unconscious at that moment.

Killer roads and lapse of judgement

The 2021 accident records show that nearly 20,000 crashes occurred on Indian roads after the driver lost the control of the car. Such accidents clamed nearly 10,000 lives and injuring 20,000 people across the country.