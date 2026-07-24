Commuters’ journeys and businesses were affected in Delhi as authorities blocked mobile internet services and shut metro stations in the nearby areas of Jantar Mantar amid ongoing protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam leaks. The internet curbs have hit small businesses particularly hard ⁠in a city where the bulk of payments are made through the Unified Payments Interface on mobile phones.

Shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place closed by 6.30pm after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an advisory after receiving inputs from the NDMC about crowding in and around the commercial hub.

Affected businesses

Rakesh Yadav, 38, who runs a food stall, told Reuters that his daily earnings have dropped from 5,000 rupees to barely 500 rupees since most people no ​longer carry cash. He said, “Make the education minister resign … at least ⁠don’t destroy our livelihood.”

Adding to the situation, a taxi driver Umesh Kumar, 24, has similarly seen his earnings fall to just 200 rupees a ‌day, as he can no longer pick up passengers through his usual ride-hailing app, while those who flag him down rarely carry cash, Reuters reported.

The Union home ministry suspended mobile internet services till midnight in the 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is holding a protest over the NEET paper leak. Spokespeople for the government and the telecom department did not immediately respond ⁠to requests for comment ⁠from Reuters.

However, two sources confirmed to Reuters that telecom companies complied with official orders to turn off mobile data. Meanwhile, the authorities have ⁠said some metro ‌stations have been closed, and there are also regular announcements ​on the trains.

The closures directly impact daily commuters like Dolly Haldar, a finance professional whose office metro station was shut down. While speaking to Reuters, Dolly said, “Our commute costs more, we are not able to reach our office on time, there is more rush on the way. Obviously we will be frustrated.”

Despite the transit shutdowns, the Cockroach Janta Party—which is leading the movement—expects large crowds to keep attending the demonstrations. Anant, 21, took long metro detours on Thursday to join the sit-in for the first time. He added that “A good education system is the bare minimum, we should go [to protest] … for our own future.”

The CJP-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan started on June 20th.

(With Reuters Inputs)