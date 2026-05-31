The IPL 2026 final will feature a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31) night.

RCB, the defending champions, will be aiming to secure back-to-back titles, while Gujarat Titans return to the IPL final for the first time since 2023, chasing their second championship after their maiden triumph in 2022.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the IPL 2026 final.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 Final

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final on TV?

The IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network across India.

Where to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final live streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

RCB vs GT: Road to the final

RCB head into the final after a dominant performance in Qualifier 1, where they defeated Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to book their place in the summit clash.

GT, however, bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2 to reach the final and will be looking to avenge their earlier defeat.

ALSO READ What happens if rain washes out the IPL final? Rules explained ahead of RCB vs GT



RCB vs GT Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma