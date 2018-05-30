Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction: Full list of players sold

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction: Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive player. (Source: Twitter)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction: A total of 422 players are going under the hammer during the two-day-auction for the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which started on Wednesday morning. Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali broke all records on day 1 of the auction and became the most expensive Pro Kabaddi player ever after he was bought by U Mumba for a whopping cost of Rs 1 crore. He had played for Gujarat Fortunegiants last year and helped the team to enter the final.

His partner in crime at Gujarat and Iran, known as smiling Assassin, Abozar Mighani, also started a bidding war. He became the first foreign player to be sold on Wednesday and was purchased by Telugu Titans after the hard-fought bidding battle at Rs 76 lakhs.

Apart from these two, another international star Jang Kun Lee from Korea was bought by his old team Bengal Warriors for Rs 33 lakh by using their Final Bid Match.

Here is the full list of players sold in Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction:

1. Fazel Atrachali – U Mumba – Rs 1 crore

2. Jang Kun Lee – Bengal Warriors – Rs 33 lakh

3. Abozar Mighani – Telugu Titans – Rs 76 lakh

4. Zia ur Rahman – Bengal Warriors – Rs 33 lakh

5. Hadi Tajik – U Mumba

6. Dong Ju Hong – Bengaluru Bulls – Rs 8 lakh

7. Taedok Eom – Patna Pirates – Rs 11.4 Lakhs

8. Abolfazl Maghsodlou – U Mumba

9. Khomsan Thongkham – Dabangg Delhi

Earlier in the day, 87 players from the Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme went under the hammer. Out of these, only 17 players were picked by the sides. A total of 58 foreign players went into the auction from 14 countries including Iran, Bangladesh, Japan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Out of the 12 franchises, nine have already picked 21 players as Elite Retained Players. The remaining three franchises UP Yodha, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will build their team from the scratch. The total salary purse available for each franchise is Rs four crore and a franchise may choose between 18-25 players to form a team.

(The list is being updated as the players are sold)