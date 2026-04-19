The evening match of the April 19 double-header takes us to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Match 29 features the table-topping Punjab Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings are currently the team to beat. With Shreyas Iyer leading from the front, they sit comfortably at the top with 4 wins from 5 games. Their strategy centers on explosive powerplay hitting and disciplined death bowling. Conversely, Rishabh Pant‘s LSG is seeking consistency. After back-to-back losses, they are desperate for a win to stay in the playoff hunt. LSG will rely on Nicholas Pooran to counter the Punjab pace attack on a Chandigarh pitch known for being a batter’s paradise.

How To Watch PBKS vs LSG on TV?

Official TV Channels: English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV).



How to watch PBKS vs LSG for free in India?

Reliance Jio: Check the “My Subscriptions” section in the MyJio app; many monthly and yearly plans now include a JioHotstar Mobile plan.

Check the “My Subscriptions” section in the MyJio app; many monthly and yearly plans now include a Mobile plan. Airtel & Vi: Look for “Hero Unlimited” or OTT-bundled recharges to gain access through the Vi Movies & TV app or JioHotstar.

Look for “Hero Unlimited” or OTT-bundled recharges to gain access through the app or JioHotstar. Online Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

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