Bangladesh will enter the 2nd ODI with full of confidence after a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the series. Pakistan endured a difficult outing with the bat collapsing for just 114 runs.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana was the standout performer producing a brilliant spell in which he claimed five wickets and tore through the Pakistani batting lineup setting up a comfortable win for Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh chased the modest target with ease, reaching 115 for 2 in just 15.1 overs. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim played a key role in the run chase, scoring an impressive unbeaten 67 off 42 balls to guide the team to victory with 209 balls to spare.

The win gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the series and once again showed their strong form at home. For Pakistan, the second ODI now becomes a must–win game if they want to keep the series alive. The team will be hoping for much better performances from their players in the upcoming match.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships as Bangladesh’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Apart from Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul the rest of the bowling unit also maintained tight control making it difficult for the visitors to settle. Bangladesh’s disciplined performance in both bowling and batting ensured a dominant all-round display in the series opener.

When and where to watch PAK vs BAN live streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 1:45 pm IST on March 13. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Fan-code.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2026: Full squads

PAK squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan, Saad Masood, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori,Shamyl Hussain.

BAN squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.