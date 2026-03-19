New Zealand Women started the series strongly in the first T20I at Mount Maunganui. Batting first, they put up a big total of 190/7, with impressive performances from Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer.

In response South Africa Women found it difficult to build partnerships and could only manage 110/7 giving New Zealand a comfortable 80-run win and a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the second T20I in Hamilton, South Africa Women bounced back to level the series 1-1. They first posted 177/5 before bowling the White Ferns out for 159.

Heading into the 3rd T20I the situation in the series is quite clear, the winner of the match will take a lead in the five-match series.

When and where to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I live streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa match will start at 07:45 am IST on March 20 (IST). Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I match live online in India

The live stream will be available for subscribers on the Sony Liv app and Fancode.

South Africa Women tour of New Zealand 2026 — Squads

Women’s Cricket Official Squads · 2026 South Africa Women

Tour of New Zealand (c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper South Africa Women Laura Wolvaardt (c) WK: Sinalo Jafta Laura Wolvaardt C Sinalo Jafta WK Sune Luus Tazmin Brits Annerie Dercksen Chloe Tryon Nadine de Klerk Kayla Reyneke Masabata Klaas Ayabonga Khaka Nonkululeko Mlaba Ayanda Hlubi Karabo Meso Tumi Sekhukhune Anneke Bosch New Zealand Women Amelia Kerr (c) WK: Isabella Gaze Amelia Kerr C Isabella Gaze WK Georgia Plimmer Sophie Devine Brooke Halliday Maddy Green Izzy Sharp Suzie Bates Jess Kerr Rosemary Mair Bree Illing Nensi Patel Polly Inglis SA Squad 15 players NZ Squad 13 players Express InfoGenIE

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