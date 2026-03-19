New Zealand Women started the series strongly in the first T20I at Mount Maunganui. Batting first, they put up a big total of 190/7, with impressive performances from Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer.

In response South Africa Women found it difficult to build partnerships and could only manage 110/7 giving New Zealand a comfortable 80-run win and a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the second T20I in Hamilton, South Africa Women bounced back to level the series 1-1. They first posted 177/5 before bowling the White Ferns out for 159.

Heading into the 3rd T20I the situation in the series is quite clear, the winner of the match will take a lead in the five-match series.

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When and where to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I live streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa match will start at 07:45 am IST on March 20 (IST). Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch NZ vs SA Women 3rd T20I match live online in India

The live stream will be available for subscribers on the Sony Liv app and Fancode.

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South Africa Women tour of New Zealand 2026 — Squads
Women’s Cricket
Official Squads · 2026
South Africa Women
Tour of New Zealand
(c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper
South Africa Women
Laura Wolvaardt (c) WK: Sinalo Jafta
Laura Wolvaardt C
Sinalo Jafta WK
Sune Luus
Tazmin Brits
Annerie Dercksen
Chloe Tryon
Nadine de Klerk
Kayla Reyneke
Masabata Klaas
Ayabonga Khaka
Nonkululeko Mlaba
Ayanda Hlubi
Karabo Meso
Tumi Sekhukhune
Anneke Bosch
New Zealand Women
Amelia Kerr (c) WK: Isabella Gaze
Amelia Kerr C
Isabella Gaze WK
Georgia Plimmer
Sophie Devine
Brooke Halliday
Maddy Green
Izzy Sharp
Suzie Bates
Jess Kerr
Rosemary Mair
Bree Illing
Nensi Patel
Polly Inglis
SA Squad 15 players
NZ Squad 13 players
(c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper · South Africa Women tour of New Zealand 2026
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