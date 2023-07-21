scorecardresearch
No hotels? Hospitals please! Why fans are booking ‘full checkups’ in Ahmedabad for Ind vs Pak showdown

The reports have revealed that the prices for hotel beds have increased to 20 times more than the usual rates which are as high as Rs 80,000 per night since most of the hotels are over booked in the city on D-Day.

Ahmedabad will host the tournament's opening game between England and New Zealand as well as the final on November 19, in addition to the India vs Pakistan encounter. (File photo)

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 News: All roads are leading to Ahmedabad. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know what this is all about. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other during the upcoming ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. The craze is unbelievable. The prices of air tickets have gone through the roof! Cricket fans all over the world have booked their tickets for the most-awaited tournament. Ahead of the most thrilling match between India and Pakistan, the rates of the hotels have hiked exceedingly but that is not deterring the cricket lovers.

So what can one do when hotels are overbooked? Fans have come up with a unique solution. Multiple media reports say that Ahmedabad is witnessing a high number of hospital bed bookings for October 15! Many feel this is the cheapest way to enjoy the match with amenities like breakfast and dinner. The NRI cricket fans have been booking beds for full-body check-up and overnight stays for failing to find a bed in hotels. 

The reports have revealed that the prices for hotel beds have increased to 20 times more than the usual rates which are as high as Rs 80,000 per night since most of the hotels are over booked in the city on D-Day.

People have been making enquiries from the US. ‘Anything would do’ – that’s the mantra! Cricket lovers  are ready for any form of lodging, from deluxe to suite room, whatever is offered to them. Hospitals in Ahmedabad say that they are making a judicious decision in taking such advance bookings from NRIs because ‘priority’ is care of ‘real’ patients.

Ahmedabad will host the tournament‘s opening game between England and New Zealand as well as the final on November 19, in addition to the India vs Pakistan encounter.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 15:52 IST

