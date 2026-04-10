In the high-pressure stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many young players can hit a long ball but very few can keep their pulse steady when 15 runs are needed off the final over. After Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the cricketing world is asking one question: Have we found the spiritual successor to MS Dhoni?

The comparison may no longer be a fan-driven hype. It is backed by those who have spent years standing watching the MS Dhoni at work.

Faf’s seal of approval

Faf du Plessis, who shared a dressing room with Dhoni for years at CSK, was the first to point out the uncanny resemblance. Speaking to JioHotstar, Faf noted that Mukul’s game isn’t just about power, it’s about the “awareness” to take the game deep.

“It’s incredible to see the awareness to take the game through. The power from the young man, unbelievable batting… Some of the shots reminded me of watching MS Dhoni back in the day, especially those flick shots, so much power,” Du Plessis said.

Mukesh looked up to Dhoni

For Mukul, the comparison is a dream come true because his game was built entirely on a diet of Dhoni’s iconic knocks. Coming from the small town of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Mukul modelled his entire career path on him.

“I always look up to MS Dhoni because I am also a finisher. His helicopter shot, which is very iconic, is my favourite. I want to be like him and finish off matches and help my team win.” Mukul told JioHotstar.

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A father’s sacrifice: The drive behind the calm

While Mukul brings the calm on the field, his journey was fuelled by the fire of his father’s ambition. Coming from a family with limited means, Mukul’s father gave up his own dream of becoming a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer to ensure his son had a bat in his hand, as told by the cricketer himself in the same interview.

On his birthday in 2015, instead of a party, Mukul and his father traveled across three districts, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar searching for a cricket academy that would take a chance on him. They eventually found their home at the SBS Cricket Academy in Sikar, a moment that Mukul credits as the start of his professional life.