The 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 is set for an exciting Sunday. On April 12, the famous Wankhede Stadium will host a thrilling match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

With star players and exciting new talent on both sides this is not just a match it’s a big fight to prove who is the best.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming into this match full of confidence. Led by Rajat Patidar, the defending champions are in great form, barring a defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Their batting is their biggest strength. Virat Kohli is still performing brilliantly Phil Salt gives quick starts and Tim David adds powerful finishing touches making RCB one of the most dangerous teams at the end of innings.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya are trying to get back to their best form. They have already ended their poor run in opening matches this season and are showing signs of improvement.

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton has been giving strong starts while Suryakumar Yadav remains a key player who can change the game in the middle overs but they have lost two matches in a row following their first match win.

How to Watch MI vs RCB IPL Match Online

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. If you prefer watching online you can stream it on the JioHotstar app or website

You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You’ll need a subscription to watch the full match but some Jio and Airtel plans may offer free access.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

MI vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Even though Mumbai Indians have won more matches overall, things have changed recently. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 4 out of the last 6 games between the two teams, showing they have the upper hand going into their Match 20 clash on April 12, 2026

Category Matches Played MI Wins RCB Wins No Result IPL League Stage 30 16 14 0 IPL Playoffs 4 3 1 0 Total IPL Matches 34 19 15 0

IPL 2026 MI vs RCB squad

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Robin Minz (wk), Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat