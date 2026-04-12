As IPL 2026 reaches its third week, Match 19 is set to be an important game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in a Sunday afternoon match that could have a big impact on the points table in the middle of the season.

Both teams haven’t started their 2026 season very smoothly. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill are still trying to find their rhythm after early losses to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Their usual strong and calm finishing has been missing so far.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant leading Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to make their home ground much tougher for opponents after getting mixed results in their first few matches.

LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Match Details

Feature Details Match Number 19 Date Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time 03:30 PM IST Venue BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

How to watch LSG vs GT IPL Match Online

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. If you prefer watching online you can stream it on the JioHotstar app or website

You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You’ll need a subscription to watch the full match but some Jio and Airtel plans may offer free access.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

Pitch & Weather Report

Pitch: The Ekana pitch is now better and has a red-soil surface that helps fast bowlers early with good bounce. But since it’s an afternoon match, the pitch will slow down later which will help spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Rashid Khan. A good total here would be around 175-185.

Weather: It will be a hot afternoon in Lucknow, with temperatures reaching around 35 Degrees Celsius. Humidity will be low at about 20% and there is no chance of rain.

Toss Factor: As the match starts at 03:30 PM, there won’t be any dew. The captain who wins the toss will likely choose to bat first and put up a score, as the heat and dry conditions can make it tougher to play in the second innings.

IPL 2026 LSG vs GT squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder.