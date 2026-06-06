There was a time when golf clubs in India followed a fairly predictable rhythm.

Saturday morning medal rounds. A monthly mug. The occasional club championship. A few die-hards practicing every evening. The rest of the members mostly treating the golf course as a scenic route between breakfast and lunch.

Then somebody had the bright idea of introducing leagues.

And suddenly, golf clubs across the country became battlegrounds.

I have seen friendships strained over missed three-foot putts. I have witnessed grown men studying spreadsheets with the seriousness of stockbrokers during a market crash. I have seen golfers who hadn’t visited the practice range in six months suddenly hitting balls every evening because their team captain was breathing down their neck.

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The rise of golf leagues in India has been one of the most significant developments in the game over the last few years. From Gurgaon to Bengaluru, Pune to Hyderabad, Kolkata to Chennai, almost every major golf club now has some version of a league competition. Some are sprawling affairs involving player auctions, team owners, sponsors and uniforms. Others are simpler club-based competitions. But they all have one thing in common.

They have made golf fun again.

Golf, by its very nature, is an individual sport. You make your birdies. You make your doubles. You suffer alone. You celebrate alone. Even when you are playing with friends, the scorecard ultimately belongs to you.

Leagues changed that equation. Suddenly, your score mattered to somebody else.

That harmless double bogey on the 16th wasn’t just your problem anymore. It was costing your team points. That extra half-hour at the range wasn’t just about improving your handicap. It was about helping your teammates.

The moment golfers start feeling accountable to a team, something magical happens.

They start practicing. I know several golfers who spent years telling themselves they would “start working on their short game next month.” Then they got drafted into a league team.

Within a week, they were spending evenings on the putting green. Somebody discovered a bunker shot. Somebody else suddenly cared about course management. Players who previously walked straight from the car park to the first tee began arriving early for warm-ups.

It sounds simple, but getting people to practice is one of the hardest challenges in golf. Leagues have solved that problem better than any coaching programme ever could.

Dangerous Economic Force

The impact extends far beyond the players. Talk to any golf professional at a busy club and they will tell you the same story. Lesson bookings increase before and during league season. Golf academies become busier. Practice ranges stay full well into the evening.

The local coach wins.

The caddie wins.

The club fitter wins.

The pro shop wins.

The club wins.

The entire ecosystem wins.

A golfer who suddenly wants to improve becomes a dangerous economic force. He buys new wedges because the old grooves are clearly responsible for his poor spin rates. He upgrades his driver because his teammate claims to have gained ten yards with a new shaft. He purchases range balls, books lessons, enters competitions and spends more time at the club.

Whether the improvement actually comes from the equipment is a discussion best left for another day.

The important thing is that everybody benefits. Golf clubs, in particular, have discovered that leagues create something administrators dream about — engagement.

Members who previously visited once every fortnight are now showing up twice a week. Teams stay back after rounds. Families come to support players. Prize presentations become social occasions.

The clubhouse becomes lively. And golf clubs were always meant to be social places.

One of the biggest misconceptions about golf is that it is only about playing. In reality, clubs thrive on community. The conversations after the round are often as important as the round itself.

Leagues have brought that sense of community back. You now see WhatsApp groups buzzing with team banter. Rivalries developing between friends. Captains plotting strategies. Players discussing pairings like international selectors.

For a few weeks every year, members become deeply invested in their clubs. That is invaluable.

Bidding on 18-Handicappers

Some of the larger leagues have taken things even further by introducing auctions, team owners and branding. Suddenly, amateur golfers who have never earned a rupee from the game are being bid for at auctions.

The first time this happened, I laughed. Now I look forward to the stories.

The 18-handicapper who was accidentally bought for too much money. The scratch golfer carrying unrealistic expectations. The captain who believes every auction strategy is a masterstroke.

The beauty is that nobody really takes it too seriously. Well, almost nobody.

The larger point is that leagues have made golf relevant to a much wider audience. They have created narratives. People now follow results. They discuss standings. They know which teams are performing well.

Every successful sport needs stories. Leagues create stories.

Globally, team formats have become increasingly popular in golf. From franchise competitions to team-based events, administrators have recognised that spectators and participants enjoy having something larger than individual performance to follow. The growth of team-oriented golf events worldwide reflects this trend.

India’s golf industry is benefiting from exactly the same phenomenon. Club leagues, amateur leagues and even emerging professional league concepts are creating new opportunities for participation and engagement. The recent launch of professional league formats and the growth of club-based competitions reflect how strongly the model has resonated with golfers.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of these leagues is that they have broken down barriers. Golf can sometimes feel intimidating, particularly for newer players. Walking into a club full of experienced golfers is not always easy. A team changes that. You immediately belong somewhere.

Your teammates encourage you. They help you. They cheer your occasional miracle birdie and politely ignore your quadruple bogey. Everybody remembers being the weak link once. That sense of inclusion keeps people playing. And in a sport where retention is often more important than recruitment, that matters enormously.

I still believe the purest form of golf is an individual stroke-play competition on a difficult golf course, where the only person you can blame is the one staring back at you from the mirror. But I also recognise that the future of golf depends on participation, engagement and community. Leagues deliver all three.

So the next time you see a group of middle-aged golfers marching around in matching shirts, discussing team standings as though they are competing for the FedEx Cup, don’t laugh. Well, maybe laugh a little.

Then remember that those golfers are doing something incredibly important. They are keeping clubs busy, coaches employed, pro shops thriving, friendships alive and the game growing.

Not bad for a bunch of amateurs arguing over net scores on a Sunday morning.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.