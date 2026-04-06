As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens, the biggest threat to their search for a first win may not be Shreyas Iyer’s form. In fact, weather could hurt KKR’s chances of getting their first win under their belt.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a storm alert for Kolkata, with the seasonal ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’wester) threatening to disrupt Match 12 of IPL 2026.

Here is the latest weather forecast and the cut-off times you need to know.

Kolkata Weather Forecast for KKR vs PBKS: Storm Alert and 60 kmph Winds

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Kolkata is currently under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning. A low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur is expected to trigger unstable weather across South Bengal tonight.

Rain Probability: There is a 51% chance of precipitation around 6:00 PM IST, just before the toss as per Google Weather.

Peak Intensity: The probability of rain remains high (40-50%) between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM, coincide with the first innings.

Wind Warning: Thunderstorms could be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, which may lead to temporary stoppages even if the rain is light.

KKR vs PBKS: Team Practice was cancelled on the eve of the game

The weather has already hampered preparations. On Sunday evening, both KKR and PBKS were forced to cancel their primary outdoor net sessions as heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed the city. While KKR managed a brief indoor stint, the Eden Gardens outfield has remained under covers for the better part of the last 24 hours.

The Eden Advantage: World-Class Drainage

If there is a silver lining for fans, it is the drainage system at Eden Gardens. Under the supervision of the CAB, the ground features a complete-cover system and high-efficiency suction pumps that can ready the field within 30-45 minutes after rain stops. Unlike many other venues, even a heavy downpour does not necessarily mean a washout here.

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Cut-off times for a result

For a match to be valid in the IPL, each side must bowl a minimum of five overs.

Full Match Start: 7:30 PM IST.

No Overs Lost until: 8:20 PM IST (approx).

Cut-off for 5-Over Match: 10:56 PM IST (Toss must happen by 10:46 PM).

What happens if rain washes out KKR vs PBKS?

If the rain persists and no play is possible, both KKR and PBKS will share one point each. For Punjab, this would move them to 5 points and potentially keep them in the top three. For KKR, while it would technically “open their account,” a shared point at home would be a massive missed opportunity to fix their sagging Net Run Rate (-1.964).