The Indian Premier League has always been about big money and business deals just as much as the game itself. As Kolkata Knight Riders get ready to play at Eden Gardens against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

The story isn’t only about runs and wickets it’s also about the huge investments and financial power behind the teams on the field.

The Bowling Heavyweights

Punjab’s plan for the 2026 season is clearly focused on experienced match-winning players. By keeping Arshdeep Singh and signing the legendary Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹18 crore each they’ve built a strong and expensive bowling lineup.

Chahal’s role at Eden Gardens is especially important because the pitch often helps spin bowlers making his skills even more valuable.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have responded by investing ₹18 crore in Matheesha Pathirana.

His unique bowling action is perfect for the final overs of an innings giving KKR a special edge in defending totals that not many teams have.

The top five highest-paid players featuring in today’s KKR vs PBKS showdown

1. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – ₹26.75 Crore

The highest-paid player in today’s match is Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings. Bought for a record ₹26.75 crore he is one of the most expensive players in IPL history.

His role is very important; he not only leads the team but also adds stability in the middle order especially on the spin-friendly pitch in Kolkata.

2. Cameron Green (KKR) – ₹25.20 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders spent big money to sign Australian star Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Even though there are still talks about how much he will bowl, Green is a key player for KKR because of his powerful hitting and ability to easily clear the boundary.

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – ₹18.00 Crore

Punjab Kings’s local star Arshdeep Singh is still a key part of their bowling attack. Kept for ₹18 crore his strength is his dangerous left-arm pace and his skill in bowling at the end of the innings. This will be a big test for him against Kolkata Knight Riders’s powerful finishers.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) – ₹18.00 Crore

In a big move, Punjab Kings signed the IPL’s all-time top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹18 crore. His contest against Kolkata Knight Riders’s strong spin hitters like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens could play a big role in deciding the match result.

5. Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) – ₹18.00 Crore

Lastly, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Sri Lankan star Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore to strengthen their pace attack. Known as “Baby Malinga,” his unique bowling action and accurate yorkers make him very tough to face especially in the final overs of a T20 match.