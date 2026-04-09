The Indian Premier League 2026 has witnessed its fair share of high-octane drama, but the controversy during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 9 has sparked a massive debate on umpiring consistency. At the center of the storm is LSG’s leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi and a catch that many believe should have been a six.

The Incident: Second Over Flashpoint

During the second over bowled by LSG’s Prince Yadav, KKR opener Finn Allen looked to assert dominance with a powerful pull shot. The ball took a thick top edge and flew toward the deep third-man boundary.

Digvesh Rathi, sprinting back, completed a high-pressure catch right on the edge of the rope. While the on-field umpire ruled it OUT, slow-motion replays appeared to show Rathi’s toe making contact with the advertising cushion while the ball was still in his control.

ALSO READ

Expert Analysis: “Clearly a Six”

The decision to not refer the catch to the Third Umpire has been the primary point of contention for veteran players and analysts.

“That looked like a six, isn’t it? Clearly, the foot touched the advertising board and you could see it moving. Shocking that it wasn’t even referred.” > — Shreevats Goswami, Former RCB Wicketkeeper-Batter (via X)

Experts on various broadcast panels, including Harsha Bhogle on Star Sports, highlighted two major technical flaws in the dismissal:

  1. The Cushion Movement: Replays indicated the boundary foam shifted slightly upon contact with Rathi’s shoe. Under ICC and IPL playing conditions, any contact with the boundary while in possession of the ball results in a boundary (6 runs).
  2. Lack of Protocol: In high-stakes matches, close boundary catches are almost always sent upstairs. The on-field umpires’ refusal to use the Decision Review System (DRS) or refer it to the TV umpire has been labeled “poor officiating” by local news analysts.
ALSO READ

Digvesh Rathi: A Magnet for Controversy?

Rathi is no stranger to the spotlight. The 26-year-old Delhi leg-spinner made headlines in the 2025 season not just for his “mystery” bowling, but for his ‘notebook’ celebration which led to multiple fines and a one-game suspension for teasing the BCCI’s disciplinary code.

While his fielding effort today was undeniably athletic, it has added another chapter to his controversial IPL career.

The Stats: Finn Allen vs Digvesh Rathi (IPL 2026)

PlayerMatch ImpactThe “Controversy” Stat
Finn Allen9 runs (7 balls)Dismissed in the 2nd over; KKR lost momentum early.
Digvesh Rathi1 Wicket (Finn Allen)Completed the catch; finished with 1/25 (4 overs).

The Verdict: A Game of Inches

Social media has been flooded with “Visual Evidence” showing Rathi’s toe touching the rope, leading to accusations of “match-fixing” and calls for better technology. While the official result stands as OUT, the consensus among independent experts is that the benefit of the doubt should have remained with the batter, or at the very least, been scrutinized by the Third Umpire.

As KKR continues their search for their first win of the 2026 season, this “not out” decision might be remembered as the turning point that cost them the game.