The Indian Premier League 2026 has witnessed its fair share of high-octane drama, but the controversy during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 9 has sparked a massive debate on umpiring consistency. At the center of the storm is LSG’s leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi and a catch that many believe should have been a six.

The Incident: Second Over Flashpoint

During the second over bowled by LSG’s Prince Yadav, KKR opener Finn Allen looked to assert dominance with a powerful pull shot. The ball took a thick top edge and flew toward the deep third-man boundary.

Digvesh Rathi, sprinting back, completed a high-pressure catch right on the edge of the rope. While the on-field umpire ruled it OUT, slow-motion replays appeared to show Rathi’s toe making contact with the advertising cushion while the ball was still in his control.

SKIED… AND TAKEN ON THE FENCE! 😱



Top edge from Allen, & Rathi pulls off a sharp catch at deep third 👏#TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/2ISFQDaiMT pic.twitter.com/kHnYWXKSh6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2026

Expert Analysis: “Clearly a Six”

The decision to not refer the catch to the Third Umpire has been the primary point of contention for veteran players and analysts.

“That looked like a six, isn’t it? Clearly, the foot touched the advertising board and you could see it moving. Shocking that it wasn’t even referred.” > — Shreevats Goswami, Former RCB Wicketkeeper-Batter (via X)

That looked like a six isn’t ? Clearly the foot touched the advertising board and could see it moving. 😳 #KKRVSLSG — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 9, 2026

Experts on various broadcast panels, including Harsha Bhogle on Star Sports, highlighted two major technical flaws in the dismissal:

The Cushion Movement: Replays indicated the boundary foam shifted slightly upon contact with Rathi’s shoe. Under ICC and IPL playing conditions, any contact with the boundary while in possession of the ball results in a boundary (6 runs). Lack of Protocol: In high-stakes matches, close boundary catches are almost always sent upstairs. The on-field umpires’ refusal to use the Decision Review System (DRS) or refer it to the TV umpire has been labeled “poor officiating” by local news analysts.

Digvesh Rathi: A Magnet for Controversy?

Rathi is no stranger to the spotlight. The 26-year-old Delhi leg-spinner made headlines in the 2025 season not just for his “mystery” bowling, but for his ‘notebook’ celebration which led to multiple fines and a one-game suspension for teasing the BCCI’s disciplinary code.

While his fielding effort today was undeniably athletic, it has added another chapter to his controversial IPL career.

The Stats: Finn Allen vs Digvesh Rathi (IPL 2026)

Player Match Impact The “Controversy” Stat Finn Allen 9 runs (7 balls) Dismissed in the 2nd over; KKR lost momentum early. Digvesh Rathi 1 Wicket (Finn Allen) Completed the catch; finished with 1/25 (4 overs).

The Verdict: A Game of Inches

Social media has been flooded with “Visual Evidence” showing Rathi’s toe touching the rope, leading to accusations of “match-fixing” and calls for better technology. While the official result stands as OUT, the consensus among independent experts is that the benefit of the doubt should have remained with the batter, or at the very least, been scrutinized by the Third Umpire.

🚨 Another controversial take in the IPL:



> Finn Allen smashed the ball.

> The ball went to third man.

> Digvesh Rathi took the catch

> But it seemed like he touched the boundary rope.

> However, neither Allen nor Rahane appealed,

> Even the umpires didn’t check it.



Umpires can… pic.twitter.com/Dal6kB0eJI — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 9, 2026

As KKR continues their search for their first win of the 2026 season, this “not out” decision might be remembered as the turning point that cost them the game.