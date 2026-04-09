As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to defend their turf at Eden Gardens today, April 9, 2026, the biggest talking point is the absence of Blessing Muzarabani. The Zimbabwean pacer, who turned heads with a destructive 4/41 earlier this season, is notably missing from the Playing 11 and isn’t even listed among the Impact Subs.

Here is why the KKR management has made this high-stakes tactical gamble.

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1. The Choice: Narine Over Muzarabani

The primary reason for Muzarabani’s exclusion is the limit on overseas slots. KKR has opted for the “tried and tested” mystery of Sunil Narine. With the Eden Gardens surface showing a bit of grip, the management believes Narine’s ability to choke the run rate is more valuable than Muzarabani’s raw pace against a heavy-hitting LSG lineup.

IPL 2026: Bowling Comparison

Player Matches Wickets Best Figures Economy Rate Blessing Muzarabani 2 4 4/41 10.25 Sunil Narine 2 2 1/28 7.15

2. The Cameron Green Factor

Another massive roadblock for Muzarabani is the availability of Cameron Green. After playing solely as a batter in the initial matches due to workload management, Green is expected to shoulder bowling responsibilities today.

Having an overseas all-rounder who can bowl heavy lengths at 140 clicks effectively covers the “pacer” quota, allowing KKR to use their other overseas slots on specialized spin and finishing power.

3. The Rovman Powell Dilemma

Fans have rightly questioned why Rovman Powell keeps his place in the XI despite a string of low scores, while a wicket-taker like Muzarabani sits out.

The Argument: KKR is desperate for lower-order muscle. Even with Powell failing to fire, the management views him as an “insurance policy” for the death overs.

The Reality: By choosing Powell over Muzarabani, KKR is prioritizing batting depth over strike bowling. Powell’s presence in the 11 pushes Muzarabani out of the squad entirely, as the team opts for domestic pacers like Navdeep Saini and Kartik Tyagi to fill the local bowling slots.

What does Muzarabani’s omission mean?

By omitting Muzarabani from the Impact Player list as well, KKR is making a clear statement: they are betting on spin and all-rounders to win this battle. If LSG’s openers get off to a flyer today, the decision to bench the man with the best bowling figures in the squad will surely haunt the KKR dugout.

KKR Overseas Four Today vs LSG: