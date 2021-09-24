  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

September 24, 2021 11:38 PM

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.

MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB CSK Indian Premier LeagueVirat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mahendra Sigh Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings before the start of match 35 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing, CSK completed the task in 18.1 overs.

Ruturaj Gaekwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) added 71 runs for the first wicket to set the tone for CSK’s chase.

Earlier, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.

Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start.

Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24)

Chennai Super Kings: 157/4 in 18.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaekwad 38, Ambati Rayudu 32, Faf du Plessis 31).

