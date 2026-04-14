In a major shake-up on Monday (April 13), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended the unbeaten streak of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a dominant 57-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While Rajasthan remains at the top of the table due to their strong early start, Hyderabad has catapulted into the top four, significantly boosting their Net Run Rate (NRR).

A NIGHT FOR THE DEBUTANTS! 🤩



Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain giving #TATAIPL fans a game to remember 🤜🤛



Watch Hussain's spell ▶️ https://t.co/pFEeR4dHxD#KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/YBpnrflB7o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026

IPL Points Table and Teams Standings

Pos Team P W L Pts NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 8 +0.889 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4 3 1 7 +0.720 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 4 3 1 6 +1.148 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 4 +0.576 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 4 +0.322 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 4 2 2 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 4 2 2 4 -0.427 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 1 3 2 -0.772 9 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 1 3 2 -1.532 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 4 1 -1.315

Match 21 Highlights: SRH vs RR

SRH Total: 216/6 (20 overs). Captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a blistering 91 off 44 balls, supported by Heinrich Klaasen (40).

RR Total: 159 all out (19 overs). The Royals suffered a catastrophic start, collapsing to 9/5 in just 3 overs.

SRH’s new bowling duo, Praful Hinge (4/34) and Sakib Hussain (4/24), decimated the Royals’ top and middle order. Hinge made history by taking three wickets in his very first over on debut.

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Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) staged a 118-run recovery but the target proved far too large.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race (Leading run scorers in this edition of tournament)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)- 224 runs

Ishan Kishan (SRH)- 213 runs

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)- 200 runs

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race (Leading wicket-takers in this edition of tournament)

Prasidh Krishna (GT)- 10 Wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (RR)- 9 Wickets

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)- 8 Wickets