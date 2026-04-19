The Indian Premier League 2026 moves to its 28th match as the action returns to the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is a battle of survival for the hosts, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who sit at the bottom of the table with zero wins from five completed games. Standing in their way are the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are looking to bounce back from a recent blip and reclaim the No. 1 spot.

ALSO READ KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Match Preview: Get Kolkata vs Rajasthan pitch report, weather forecast & head-to-head stats KKR vs RR Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora Impact Substitute Options: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi. Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande. Impact Substitute Options: Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius ALSO READ KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 28 online and on TV KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time Match No Today’s Clash Venue Toss Time Match Start 28 KKR vs RR Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:00 PM IST 3:30 PM IST KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 Full Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Kartik Tyagi, Gus Atkinson. Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra.