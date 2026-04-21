As IPL 2026 moves into its busy mid-season phase Match 31 brings an important clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both teams are close in the standings with SRH in 4th place and DC in 5th, so this match is very important for their playoff chances.

SRH come into this game full of confidence after a solid 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Their batting has been strong, led by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen who both scored half-centuries in the last match.

But the biggest positive has been their young bowling attack. Eshan Malinga stood out with 3 wickets for 29 runs, giving great support to the captain. Meanwhile, Sakib Hussain has been effective in the powerplay, picking early wickets and keeping the team in control.

On the other side, DC seem to be finding their rhythm. Under the leadership of Axar Patel they recently pulled off an exciting chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KL Rahul has been steady at the top while Tristan Stubbs played a brilliant match-winning knock of 60 under pressure.

The presence of David Miller in the middle order has improved their finishing, which was a problem earlier. In bowling Lungi Ngidi has been consistent in taking key wickets.

Overall, both teams look strong, making this a closely fought contest that could go either way.

SRH Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (WK), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga

Impact Player: Liam Livingstone

Delhi Capital: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between SRH vs DC will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 31 SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

SRH vs DC Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 31 SRH vs DC will be played on April 21, 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in good form and currently sit at No.4 on the points table showing a strong all-round performance. Meanwhile, Delhi Capital are at No.5 and will be looking to bounce back with a win and improve their position.

Match No: 31

31 Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

SRH Full Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (c),\ (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra

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DC Full Squad

Delhi Capital (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Starc