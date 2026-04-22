The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals is set to be an exciting mid-season game with both teams looking to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

The match will take place on April 22, 2026, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow starting at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this match after a tough loss in their previous game. They were chasing a big target of 254 runs and managed to score 200 falling short in the end.

Mitchell Marsh scored 40 runs, Rishabh Pant made 43 and Aiden Markram added 42. While their batting looked decent their bowling struggled to stop runs which is still a major concern.

Rajasthan Royals also lost their last match scoring only 155 runs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off to decent starts but the middle order failed to keep things going.

ALSO READ Explained: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

LSG vs RR Probable Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between LSG vs RR will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 32 LSG vs RR Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Star Sports Network JioHotstar

LSG vs DC Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 32 SRH vs DC will be played on April 22, 2026. Rajasthan Royals are in Good form and currently sit at No.4 on the points table showing a strong all-round performance. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are at No.9 and will be looking to bounce back with a win and improve their position.

Match No: 32

32 Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

LSG Full Squad:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar

RR Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra.