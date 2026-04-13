The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a major schedule revision for the ongoing IPL 2026 season. In a strategic swap, the home-and-away fixtures between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been interchanged due to administrative and logistical requirements in Gujarat.

The reason behind the change

The primary driver for this schedule shuffle is the Municipal Corporation Elections scheduled to take place across Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26, 2026.

ALSO READ Why Tim David and Hardik Pandya were fined after MI vs RCB

With polling set to occur throughout the state on that Sunday, the BCCI and local authorities determined that providing adequate security and managing the logistical demands of a high-profile IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium would be unfeasible. To ensure the smooth conduct of both the democratic process and the tournament, the fixtures have been swapped as follows.

Original Date Match New Venue New Timing April 26, 2026 GT vs CSK MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 03:30 PM IST May 21, 2026 CSK vs GT Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST

Round 1 (April 26): Originally an Ahmedabad home game for GT, this will now be played at Chepauk. This maintains the afternoon double-header slot for the Sunday.

Round 2 (May 21): The reverse fixture, originally slated for Chennai, will now be held under the lights in Ahmedabad as the final league match for both teams.

Impact on the Teams

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill’s men lose the “Home Advantage” for their first clash against the five-time champions but will now get to finish their league stage in front of a massive home crowd on May 21.

Chennai Super Kings: The Super Kings get an unexpected early home game in April, which could be crucial as they look to build momentum in the first half of the season.

As things stand while GT are at the fifth place with two wins and two defeats in four games, CSK are languishing at the ninth place with two points from 4 matches.