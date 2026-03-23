The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricket tournament; it is a global economic powerhouse. As we head into the 2026 season, the cumulative earnings of the league’s top stars have reached astronomical levels.

From Virat Kohli‘s Rs 12-lakh start in 2008 to Rishabh Pant‘s record-shattering Rs 27-crore paycheck today, the league has redefined athlete valuation and is expected to continue to do the same in the foreseeable future.

Here is the definitive list of the Top 10 highest-earning players in IPL history, calculated from the inaugural 2008 season to the current 2026 contracts.

Methodology Note: These figures are based strictly on BCCI-Registered Contract Values (Retention and Auction prices) and do not include undisclosed bonuses or private endorsements.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)- Rs 211.2 Crore

The Hitman remains the undisputed king of the IPL balance sheet. Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit’s retention value has seen a steady upward graph. For the 2025 and 2026 seasons, he was retained for Rs 16.30 crore annually.

2008-2024: Rs 178.6 Cr

2025-2026: Rs 32.6 Cr

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)- Rs 209.2 Crore

Kohli is the only player in history to represent a single franchise for 19 consecutive seasons. In 2025, he became the first Indian to be retained for a sum exceeding Rs 20 crore in a single season, signing a record Rs 21-crore annual deal that carries through 2026.

2008-2024: Rs 167.2 Cr

2025-2026: Rs 42.0 Cr

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)- Rs 196.8 Crore

While Thala took a significant pay cut in 2025 to be retained as an “Uncapped Player” (Rs 4 crore), his longevity is unmatched. Had he maintained his previous Rs 12-crore bracket, he could be sitting higher in this list.

2008-2024: Rs 188.8 Cr

2025-2026: Rs 8.0 Cr

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants/DC)- Rs 144.8 Crore

Pant is the fastest climber on this list. His record-breaking Rs 27 crore contract with LSG for the 2025 and 2026 seasons has catapulted him into the top 5, despite starting his career much later (2016) than the names above him.

2016-2024: Rs 90.8 Cr

2025-2026: Rs 54.0 Cr

Ravindra Jadeja (Rajasthan Royals)- Rs 135.0 Crore

The “Rockstar” returns home. After being retained by CSK for Rs 18 crore in 2025, Jadeja was traded to RR ahead of the 2026 season. As part of the trade agreement, his fee was revised to Rs 14 crore, marking a rare instance of a superstar taking a pay cut for a move out.

2026 (RR Trade): Rs 14.0 Cr

2008–2024: Rs 103.0 Cr

2025 (CSK): Rs 18.0 Cr

IPL All-Time Highest Earners Top 10

All-Time IPL Earnings Top 10 Highest Earners

in IPL History BCCI-Registered Contract Values · Retention + Auction prices # Player Team Earnings 1 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians ₹211.20 Cr 2 Virat Kohli RCB ₹209.20 Cr 3 MS Dhoni CSK ₹196.84 Cr 4 Rishabh Pant LSG ₹144.80 Cr 5 Ravindra Jadeja Rajasthan Royals ₹135.00 Cr 6 Sunil Narine KKR ₹125.20 Cr 7 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings ₹125.05 Cr 8 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ₹124.10 Cr 9 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians ₹122.00 Cr 10 Suresh Raina Retired (CSK) ₹110.74 Cr ℹ Methodology note: Figures based strictly on BCCI-Registered Contract Values (Retention and Auction prices). Does not include undisclosed bonuses or private endorsements. Express InfoGenIE

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The most striking observation from this data is the Late-Era Boom. Players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have entered the Top 10 despite playing fewer seasons than legends like AB de Villiers (Rs 102.5 Cr). This is due to the exponential jump in the salary purse, which rose from ₹20 crore in 2008 to ₹120 crore in 2026.

One can even expect the first Rs 300-crore career earner to emerge by the end of the decade.