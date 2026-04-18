As IPL 2026 heats up, Match 26 will see a big clash between defending champions Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and a refreshed Delhi Capitals (DC) team. The match will be played on April 18, 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a ground known for high-scoring games. Fans can expect plenty of runs and excitement.

RCB are in great form and sitting comfortably in the top half of the points table. After winning their first title in 2025 the team led by Rajat Patidar has continued to perform well. Their opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt has been outstanding giving the team strong and fast starts in most matches.

Delhi Capitals now led by Axar Patel look like a more balanced team this season instead of depending too much on their top-order batting. The addition of KL Rahul has brought stability at the top while Tristan Stubbs and David Miller are finishing games strongly in the final overs.

DC’s biggest strength is still their spin bowling, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav forming a very strong pair. However, their fast bowling, led by Lungi Ngidi (with Mitchell Starc unavailable) will have a tough challenge against RCB’s powerful batting lineup.

RCB vs DC Playing 11

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Player Options: Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

Delhi Capital (DC) Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player Options: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

RCB vs DC Today IPL Match Date

Match No: 26

26 Date: Saturday, 18 April

RCB vs DC Today IPL Match Time, Venue

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

3:30 PM IST Toss Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs DC Today’s IPL Match Full Squad

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.

Delhi Capital full (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, DavidMiller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Starc