The battle for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap has reached a fever pitch. As of April 17, 2026, the leaderboard is no longer just a list of established superstars; it has become a battleground where legendary veterans are being hunted by fearless young prodigies and explosive middle-order anchors. Before GT vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match, Virat Kohli has a slight edge over Heinrich Klaasen.

While individual glory is at stake, the Orange Cap holder often serves as the heartbeat of their team’s playoff aspirations.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard (Top 10)

Updated: April 17, 2026 (After MI vs PBKS)

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Best Score 1 Virat Kohli RCB 5 228 57.00 158.33 69* 2 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 5 224 44.80 142.67 62 3 Rajat Patidar RCB 5 222 55.50 213.46 63 4 Ishan Kishan SRH 5 213 42.60 190.17 91 5 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 5 211 70.33 172.95 80* 6 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 5 203 67.67 187.96 69* 7 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 5 200 40.00 263.15 78 8 Sanju Samson CSK 5 185 46.25 172.89 115* 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 5 184 61.33 157.26 77* 10 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 5 182 45.50 155.55 52

The Race for the Crown: Kohli’s Class vs. The New Gen

Virat Kohli continues his reign at the top, proving that class is permanent. With 228 runs, he remains the anchor of RCB’s top order, but he is being pursued by a new breed of high-impact hitters. Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan have turned SRH into a scoring machine, while Rajat Patidar is redefining middle-order aggression with a strike rate of 213.46.

Where is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard?

The biggest story of the IPL 2026 season isn’t just a veteran’s comeback; it is the meteoric rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Currently sitting at 7th place on the Orange Cap leaderboard, the Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation has officially breached the 200-run mark in just 5 innings. What makes his position truly startling is his efficiency; among the top 10 run-scorers, Sooryavanshi holds the highest strike rate at 263.15. While he trails leader Virat Kohli by 28 runs, the teenage prodigy’s fearless approach has seen him outpace seasoned internationals, making him a legitimate dark horse for the crown and the undisputed leader in the “Emerging Player” category.