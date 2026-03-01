India vs West Indies wash out rule in T20 World Cup 2026: As India and the West Indies prepare for their final Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, both teams know exactly what is at stake. The winner goes to the semi-finals; the loser goes home. However, there is a third scenario that has nothing to do with cricket skills- a washout.

While the match is being called a virtual quarter-final, the rules for a washout are very different from an actual knockout game.

India’s net run rate problem

If the match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point each. This would take both India and the West Indies to 3 points in the table. In this case, the tie-breaker is the Net Run Rate (NRR).

Currently, the NRR standings are:

West Indies: +1.791

India: -0.100

Because the West Indies have a significantly higher NRR, a washout would automatically send them through to the semi-finals. India, despite their massive win over Zimbabwe earlier this week, would be eliminated from the World Cup if rain washes out this match.

No reserve day for India vs West Indies Super 8 clash

Unlike the semi-final and the final, there is no reserve day for Super 8 matches. If the game cannot be completed tonight, the points are split immediately. India have no insurance in the points table; their only path to the semi-finals is a clear, on-field victory.

India vs West Indies: Kolkata weather forecast

Fortunately for the Men in Blue, the weather forecast for Kolkata is very encouraging. Local reports predict clear skies with a 0% chance of rain during match hours. While heavy dew is expected later in the evening, which might make the ball slippery for bowlers, the threat of a total washout is almost non-existent.

For India, the mission is simple: ignore the math, ignore the clouds and win the game.

India vs West Indies Probable Playing 11

India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph