India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Defending champions India are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 preparations with a high-octane warm-up fixture against South Africa today (February 4). While fans may want to know how the Men in Blue are gearing up for the tournament, they will have the option of watching the watching the practice match on TV, online.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side arrives in Navi Mumbai fresh from a dominant 4-1 series win over New Zealand, looking to finalise their playing combination before the tournament officially kicks off on February 7.

India vs South Africa Live Updates

This practice game at the DY Patil Stadium offers a crucial dress rehearsal for the Men in Blue particularly for players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who are vying for the primary wicketkeeper-opener slot. In addition, eyes will also be on Tilak Varma who is making a comeback after an injury.

South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, will also view this as their primary opportunity to acclimatise to Indian conditions. With power-hitters like Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs in the ranks, the Proteas represent the perfect litmus test for India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

While warm-up games do not carry official T20I status, the intensity of an IND vs SA clash remains unparalleled, serving as a vital psychological edge for both teams who are placed in different groups for the main event.

When and where to watch India vs South Africa live score streaming

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can follow the live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and match statistics on the official ICC and BCCI digital platforms.

How to watch IND vs SA Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

The India vs South Africa warm-up fixture will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports Hindi for comprehensive coverage. For those preferring digital access, the India vs South Africa live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unlike the main tournament, select warm-up matches including this one are expected to be available for all subscribers on the platform.

Squads for the warm-up clash

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Kwena Maphaka.

