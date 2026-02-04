India vs South Africa Warm Up Match HIGHLIGHTS, T20I WC 2026: The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 began with defending champions India beating South Africa by 30 runs in a high-stakes warm-up fixture. Playing at the iconic DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, both sides viewed this encounter as the ultimate dress rehearsal to fine-tune their tactical combinations.

For India, led by the explosive Suryakumar Yadav, the focus was on the wicketkeeper conundrum between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue trusted Kishan over Samson with the bat and the Jharkhand responsed with a terrific half-century, top-scoring as India posted 240/6 in 20 overs.

The Proteas, under Aiden Markram, did not have a good day on the field as they dropped catches and leaked runs. In response, they could only make 210/7 with Tristan Stubbs unbeaten on 45 off 21 and Ryan Rickleton’s 44 off 21.

As this is a warm-up fixture, teams were expected to utilise their full 15-member squads, allowing for multiple experimental bowling changes and retired-out batting rotations which is what happened with both Kishan and Abhishek retiring out, allowing others to have a hit and Abhishek picking up 2 wickets for 32 runs in his 3 overs.

The Samson vs Kishan debate settled?

The most talked-about narrative heading into this clash was India’s opening slot. While Abhishek Sharma had cemented his place with aggressive starts, the second opener’s position was a toss-up. Sanju Samson had a horror New Zealand series heading into the World Cup and ultimately could not get chance to bat.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan made good use of the chance again and might well have sealed a place in the starting XI for himself for the India vs USA T20 World Cup fixture.

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (India opt to bat)

Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Match Result: India beat South Africa by 30 runs

India vs South Africa squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

