India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Rohit Sharma & Co eye final birth

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018: Both the sides would be hoping to cement their final spot.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: All that hype and a one-sided game where the Indian cricket team dominated their arch-rivals to register an easy win. Now, the two teams meet again four days later and it would be a mistake to write Pakistan off. Yes, it was made to sweat by Afghanistan in the first super Four match but the players would be dying to take revenge against India. The Indian team, on the other hand, has hardly faced any trouble in the tournament so far with easy wins against Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma would be hoping for another inspiring performance from his side that can seal the final berth. The skipper has led from the front with the bat and has got good support from his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan while Amabti Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik have made the most of their chances too. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to form was a big positive for the side and Ravindra Jadeja has added an extra dimension to the side.

WATCH | India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online

Meanwhile, Pakistan will have a tough time selecting the playing XI. Shaheen Afridi who came in for Mohammad Amir in the last game was impressing and it won’t be easy to leave him out. Shadab Khan’s injury has made matters worse for Micky Arthur.

Here are the squads for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed