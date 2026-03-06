The tactical debate over India’s bowling combination has intensified following their semi-final victory over England. As the Men in Blue descend upon Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final, the primary question is whether the team management will recall Kuldeep Yadav to the XI or stick with the momentum of Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chakaravarthy, who has been India’s primary mystery spinner throughout the tournament, has had a mixed run of late. While he provided a crucial breakthrough against England at the Wankhede, his economy rate in the middle overs has climbed up in the last three matches. With the larger square boundaries of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad coming into play, the risk vs reward of his mystery is being weighed against a proven performer like Kuldeep in the high-stakes finals.

Overall, Chakaravarthy has taken 13 wickets in 8 matches but his effectiveness has diminished lately. He conceded 64 runs, the most expensive spell by an Indian in a T20 World Cup. The fact that it came in a semi-final could have almost cost them the match had it not been for someone like Jasprit Bumrah whose 4 overs went for 33 runs in a match where 499 runs were scored.

In the must-win match against West Indies too, Chakaravarthy had leaked 40 runs in his 4 overe, while giving away 35 runs in his 4 overs against Zimbabwe.

The case for sticking with Varun Chakaravarthy

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has consistently backed the mystery factor to disrupt opposition rhythms. The management views Chakaravarthy as a psychological weapon, especially against a New Zealand middle order that has historically struggled against unconventional spin.

Varun’s role is to act as the middle-overs enforcer. Despite a few expensive overs, his ability to bowl in the Powerplay if needed provides India with tactical flexibility. Furthermore, the team management is traditionally hesitant to tinker with a winning combination, especially one that just dismantled the defending champions.

Why inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav is tempting

The alternative is the Chinaman mastery of Kuldeep Yadav. Dropping Chakaravarthy for Kuldeep would bring in a bowler who has a prolific record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kuldeep’s ability to use the flight and the larger boundaries to his advantage makes him a natural fit for the Ahmedabad surface.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kuldeep was instrumental in the middle overs at this very venue. His drift and dip could be vital in keeping Finn Allen silent or event dismissing him, whose horizontal-bat shots are susceptible to flighted deliveries that drop shorter than expected. Bringing in Kuldeep would be a shift to a more traditional, attacking spin philosophy.

What about Abhishek Sharma?

However, historically, this management has been wary of chopping and changing which is the same reason as Abhishek Sharma has gotten a longer run despite only on half-century and a poor show in T20 World Cup 2026. Unless the pitch report on Sunday morning suggests a dry Red Soil turner, expect India to show faith in the mystery of Varun Chakaravarthy for the final hurdle.

India’s likely Playing XI vs New Zealand (Final) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Sunday, March 8

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.