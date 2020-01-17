India vs Australia 2nd ODI (Rajkot): Series at stake as Virat Kohli’s men take on Aussies

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli needs to fire in the 2nd ODI against Australia. (Image: PTI)

India vs Australia: India suffered a thrashing at the hands of Australia in the first ODI of the series. David Warner and Aaron Finch were the stars with bat as Australia chased down 256 without losing any wickets. India went with all three openers KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in the series and Virat Kohli came out to bat at number 4. Virat Kohli struggled at number 4 and the team management might want to bring him back at the number 3 spot in the do or die game for the hosts.

In the bowling department, India’s premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were taken to cleaners by the Aussie openers. Warner paced his innings well and went on to score 110 off 114 balls. On the other hand, Aaron Finch looked in complete command throughout his innings as he smashed 128 off 112 balls.

However, the situation was interesting when Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the attack as the openers struggled for a bit. With the second ODI taking place in Rajkot the team management should bring Yuzvendra Chahal back in the side alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Both leg spinners can be effective on a wicket which is expected to be a belter. Chahal has a very good record against the Aussies as he has scalped 15 wickets in 7 matches against Australia.

For India, it will be important for Rohit Sharma to fire in the second ODI as he has a very good record against the Australians. KL Rahul will be keeping wickets once again as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out due to the concussion he suffered in the first ODI in Mumbai.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Steve Smith, David Warner, Patt Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner and Adam Zampa.