The India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 is not just a loss for the viewers, fans of both countries, and cricket aficionados worldwide; it also involves a massive amount of money going for a toss. Huge sums of money could be wiped from the coffers of various stakeholders if the game does not take place.

So far, the Pakistan Government has announced it will boycott the India match. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) an option to weigh the pros and cons of boycotting the biggest game before the final of the tournament.

Here is a breakdown of who will lose how much in the event of an India-Pakistan cancellation:

World Cup 2026 Broadcasters JioHotstar set to lose ₹500 crore

Broadcasters are the biggest losers in this scenario. They stand to lose nearly ₹200–250 crore in direct ad revenue. For an India-Pakistan game, a 10-second slot sells for approximately ₹20–25 lakh, with at least 100–120 seconds of ad slots up for grabs. Beyond live ad slots, they are set to lose nearly ₹300 crore in pre-sold ad inventory and associated sponsorships.

Pakistan Cricket Board could face financial punishments of up to ₹600 crore

The second biggest loser could be the PCB, which may face severe sanctions from the ICC. The ICC could withhold the PCB’s share of nearly ₹316 crore ($34.5M) from the annual revenue share program. Even if the ICC does not withhold funds, broadcasters might file a lawsuit for failure to fulfill the match agreement, seeking a refund of nearly ₹300 crore.

International Cricket Council is set to lose a huge chunk of surplus funds

While the ICC might not lose money directly in the short term, it will eventually face a massive deficit. The council will be forced to issue refunds to global sponsors and broadcast rights holders because the marquee match of the tournament was not played. This hit to the ICC’s future surplus will directly impact Associate nations, who rely on these funds for their cricket development.

R. Premadasa Stadium and hosts Sri Lanka Cricket to lose ₹27 Crore

Fans made advance bookings for general, premium, and luxury tickets (titled ‘Champions Preview’) costing up to ₹1–1.2 lakh. The stadium was slated to host 15,000 general tickets at ₹438, 13,000 premium tickets at ₹8,000, and 7,000 luxury seats. Since all these would require full refunds, Sri Lanka Cricket stands to lose ₹27 crore conservatively.

Players lose big as well

If a team wins this match, they forfeit the ₹28.5 Lakh winning bonus provided by the ICC. This is in addition to the participation fees and the specific match fees paid by their respective boards. Cumulatively, each player in the starting XI stands to lose between ₹4–5 lakh in direct income from this single fixture.

Sri Lankan hospitality certain to lose

Fans from India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States had already made extensive travel and hotel bookings in Colombo for this marquee clash. The cancellation would result in a loss of roughly ₹92 crore for the local hospitality and tourism sectors.

Financial Impact Summary Table