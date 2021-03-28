Ind v Eng, 3rd ODI: Pant, Hardik, Shikhar hit 50s as India score 329 in series-decider against England

India v England, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. (Reuters image)

Ind v Eng, 3rd ODI, Pune: Invited to bat, India were all out for 329 in the third and final ODI against England here on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant top-scored with 78 off 62 balls while Hardik Pandya (64 off 44) and Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56) also notched up half-centuries for the home team.

Pacer Mark Wood was the stand-out bowler for England with three wickets.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Brief scores:

India: 329 all out in 48.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 78, Shikhar Dhawan 67, Hardik Pandya 64; Mark Wood 3/34)

England opt to field against India in series decider

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T Natarajan in the playing XI. England also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

The three match series is tied at 1-1, with India winning the lung opener by 66 runs while England won the second game by six wickets.

India v England, 3rd ODI – The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. PTI NRB