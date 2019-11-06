Ind vs Ban 2nd T20I Preview: Can Rohit Sharma’s team trump Bangladesh to level series?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: India could make a few changes to the playing XI. (Image: PTI)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: After being handed a defeat in the first match of the T20I series, India will be looking to fire on all cylinders against Bangladesh in the second match on Thursday. The match will be a do or die encounter for India as Bangladesh leads the series 1-0. Rohit Sharma and the rest of the team will have to rectify the mistakes they made in the first match at Delhi and make sure they are alive in the series. Going by the previous games that have been played at Rajkot, the pitch could be a decent surface bat on and the captain who wins the toss might opt to bat first.

The first-ever T20I game played on this ground was back in 2013 against Australia. Then, Indian captain, MS Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl against a powerful Australian batting lineup. Australia managed to post a mammoth 201 against India riding on the back of Aaron Finch’s 89 in 52 balls with 14 boundaries and a six. Glenn Maxwell also smashed 27 off 13 which helped them cross the 200 mark.

While chasing, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But, Yuvraj Singh’s powerful knock of 77 which was studded with 5 sixes and 8 boundaries helped India beat Australia with two balls to spare. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni also played a valuable knock making sure he finishes the game.

However, with cyclone Maha threat looming over the second T20I, Duckworth-Lewis Method could play a key role in the match. So, it will be interesting to see what the captains do after winning the toss.

India could make a few changes to the playing XI as well. Shardul Thakur could replace Khaleel Ahmed as he can contribute with bat as well.

Indian Squad for T20i series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain ), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur