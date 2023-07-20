scorecardresearch
ICC’s internet-breaking ODI World Cup 2023 promo is here and we can’t keep calm! Bonus – Shah Rukh Khan

The stellar narration by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will leave everyone spell-bound.

Written by Breaking News Desk
ICC, ICC news, ICC latest news, ICC World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup, World Cup 2023, Shah Rukh Khan
The ICC World Cup promo with a runtime of 2 minute has tagline – ‘All it takes is one day’. (Photos: ICC/Twitter)

This is it! It can’t get bigger, better, brighter than this! The International Cricket Council on Thursday released the power-packed promo of the ODI World Cup 2023. The promo, which was posted by the ICC on its official Twitter handle, has already garnered over one million views.

The stellar narration by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will leave everyone spell-bound. The promo with a runtime of 2 minute has tagline – ‘All it takes is one day’. Khan, one of India’s greatest stars of all time, is the face of this year’s ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Khan is well-known for his links to the game. He is one of the owners of the IPL franchise – Kolkata Knight Riders. In the video, Khan speaks about grit, glory, passion, pain and everything in between.

The promo shows some of the iconic moments in the cricket history. From Kapil Dev to MS Dhoni to Eoin Morgan, the promo has guest appearances by star players such as Shubhman Gill, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan and Dinesh Karthik. One can also catch Jemimah Rodrigues dancing with fans.

ICC World Cup Schedule

The ICC ODI men’s world cup is returning to Asia after 12 years and the hype is palpable. The tournament, which commences from October 5 will see the grand finale on November 19 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The World Cup opener will also be played out at Ahmedabad Stadium, which will see faceoff between New Zealand and England on October 5.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 15:56 IST

