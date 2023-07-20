This is it! It can’t get bigger, better, brighter than this! The International Cricket Council on Thursday released the power-packed promo of the ODI World Cup 2023. The promo, which was posted by the ICC on its official Twitter handle, has already garnered over one million views.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆



All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

The stellar narration by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will leave everyone spell-bound. The promo with a runtime of 2 minute has tagline – ‘All it takes is one day’. Khan, one of India’s greatest stars of all time, is the face of this year’s ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Khan is well-known for his links to the game. He is one of the owners of the IPL franchise – Kolkata Knight Riders. In the video, Khan speaks about grit, glory, passion, pain and everything in between.

The promo shows some of the iconic moments in the cricket history. From Kapil Dev to MS Dhoni to Eoin Morgan, the promo has guest appearances by star players such as Shubhman Gill, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan and Dinesh Karthik. One can also catch Jemimah Rodrigues dancing with fans.

ICC World Cup Schedule

The ICC ODI men’s world cup is returning to Asia after 12 years and the hype is palpable. The tournament, which commences from October 5 will see the grand finale on November 19 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The World Cup opener will also be played out at Ahmedabad Stadium, which will see faceoff between New Zealand and England on October 5.