As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its final stretch, an unusual battle is unfolding off the pitch in Mexico City.

Some of the tournament’s most coveted seats, private luxury suites inside the newly renovated Banorte Stadium, are being quietly marketed for millions of pesos through WhatsApp groups and private brokers, despite restrictions linked to FIFA’s ticketing arrangements, according to a Bloomberg report.

One 27-seat suite overlooking the pitch is reportedly being offered for 27 million Mexican pesos (approximately $1.6 million) for all five World Cup matches scheduled at the stadium. Another 15-seat box is being marketed for 7.5 million pesos.

The stadium, formerly known as the Azteca Stadium, occupies a unique place in football history. It hosted the famous 1986 World Cup quarter-final where Diego Maradona scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England and remains the only venue to stage three men’s FIFA World Cups.

Why Mexico City’s suites are different

Unlike the other 15 World Cup venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Banorte Stadium operates under a decades-old ownership structure that gives private individuals unusual control over premium seating.

Bloomberg reported that when the stadium was built in the 1960s, financial pressures led owner Emilio Azcárraga to sell luxury boxes to wealthy families. In return, buyers received 99-year ownership rights, effectively making the suites private property rather than stadium-controlled inventory.

That arrangement has created a headache for FIFA.

While FIFA typically controls premium seating and hospitality inventory during the World Cup, thousands of seats at Banorte Stadium remain tied to private ownership agreements. Reports suggest that more than 16,000 seats, including luxury boxes and premium “platea” sections, fall under these special arrangements.

FIFA’s compensation deal and resale dispute

To secure control of World Cup operations at the venue, stadium owner Ollamani reportedly paid FIFA-related compensation amounting to $62.4 million, while resale of suites and associated tickets was prohibited.

However, advertisements for World Cup suite rentals continue to circulate through social media groups and private messaging platforms.

The dispute has now moved into legal territory.

A group representing box owners claims it obtained court-backed protections allowing owners to rent or resell their suites during the tournament. Stadium officials, however, have reportedly questioned the validity of those claims and maintain they will enforce FIFA’s rules when the World Cup begins.

Stadium authorities have warned that tickets identified as unauthorised transfers could be cancelled.

The economics behind the deals

Although headline figures run into millions of pesos, brokers argue that the per-seat cost aligns with the premium hospitality market surrounding major sporting events.

For example, a 27-seat suite priced at 27 million pesos works out to roughly 200,000 pesos (about $11,500) per person per match across the five-game package.

That places the pricing in a similar range to some of the most expensive secondary-market tickets available for marquee World Cup fixtures elsewhere in North America, including the final.

One broker cited by Bloomberg claimed that at least one 20-seat suite had already been sold for 8.5 million pesos for the full tournament package, generating a brokerage commission of 500,000 pesos.

Hospitality comes at an extra cost

Even for suite owners, access to food and beverages during the World Cup will not be straightforward.

According to Bloomberg, FIFA and stadium operators have prohibited box holders from bringing in their own catering or sourcing food from regular concession areas. Instead, hospitality services must be purchased through official FIFA packages.

Reported pricing ranges from about $35,400 for a basic 12-person package covering all five matches to roughly $75,000 for premium hospitality options that include alcohol and upgraded food offerings.

A World Cup venue unlike any other

Originally commissioned in 1962 and designed by renowned Mexican architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, Banorte Stadium occupies a singular place in football history.

Now extensively renovated ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the venue has expanded seating capacity and upgraded player and spectator facilities. Yet its most distinctive feature remains the private ownership structure created more than six decades ago, a quirk that has helped fuel one of the tournament’s most exclusive and controversial secondary markets.