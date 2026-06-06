With less than a week remaining before the FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America, FIFA has acknowledged a ticketing system error that allowed a small group of fans to secure match tickets without making any payment.

The governing body confirmed that approximately 60 supporters were affected by the glitch, which occurred during the checkout process on FIFA’s official ticketing platform. The tickets have since been flagged, and fans have been told they must pay the full amount within seven days or risk losing their seats.

The incident relates to tickets for World Cup matches in Toronto, according to reports, and comes at an awkward time for FIFA as it prepares for one of the biggest sporting events in its history.

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FIFA confirms error

In a statement, FIFA said the issue stemmed from a payment-processing problem that resulted in a number of tickets being allocated free of charge.

“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process. FIFA regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Affected supporters have now been contacted directly and informed that the outstanding balance must be settled within a week. Failure to do so will result in the tickets being cancelled and removed from their accounts.

The communications were first highlighted by consumer advocacy group Ticket Talk Network, which shared details of FIFA’s notice to affected buyers.

Fresh scrutiny over FIFA’s ticketing system

The glitch arrives at a sensitive moment for FIFA’s ticketing operation.

Despite expectations of overwhelming demand for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the countries of Canada, United States and Mexico, tickets for several matches remain available in the final days before the opening fixture.

The episode has also intensified attention on FIFA’s broader ticket distribution strategy, particularly its use of dynamic or “variable” pricing models.

Under the system, ticket prices can rise or fall in real time depending on demand, inventory levels and market conditions. While dynamic pricing is widely used in industries such as aviation and hospitality, its adoption in major sporting events has generated criticism from fan groups and consumer advocates who argue that it can make tickets less predictable and more expensive.

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Regulatory pressure mounts

The latest ticketing controversy follows reports that the Attorneys General of New York and New Jersey have launched a joint review of FIFA’s ticket sales practices after complaints from consumers regarding pricing transparency and availability.

FIFA’s final public ticket sales phase, which began earlier this year, operates under the variable-pricing framework, with additional inventory expected to be released periodically until the tournament begins.

While the governing body has moved quickly to address the latest issue, the incident raises fresh questions about the resilience of its digital ticketing infrastructure at a time when demand is expected to peak and millions of fans are attempting to secure access to matches.

For the affected supporters, however, the immediate issue resolution is paying for the tickets within the next seven days or lose them altogether.