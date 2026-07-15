A major infrastructure project in Gujarat is moving closer to reality. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu visited the Dholera International Airport site on Tuesday to review the ongoing work.

After the inspection, he told the media that around 80 per cent of the airport construction has been completed.

The minister further said that the airport’s main runway, taxiway, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and other key facilities are also complete. Work on the terminal building is also progressing, with around 75 per cent of construction finished.

Once completed, the airport will have the capacity to handle around 20 lakh passengers annually and is expected to boost connectivity and growth in Gujarat.

When will flights begin to take off?

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that flights from Dholera International Airport are expected to start by October this year. He added that work is progressing as planned and the airport’s terminal building and other remaining facilities are expected to be completed before operations begin.

Dholera Airport: All you need to know

Located around 100 km from Ahmedabad, Dholera International Airport is being developed near the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), a key part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The greenfield airport is coming up at Navagam, around 20 km from Dholera, and will be connected to the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway through a dedicated road.

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With a 4-km-long runway, modern cargo facilities, and a strategic location near Dholera Smart City, the airport is expected to boost connectivity, trade, and industrial growth in Gujarat.

Feature Details Project Name Dholera International Airport (DIACL) Location Dholera SIR, 20 km from ABCD Building Runway Length 4,000 meters (expandable to 4,500 m) Status Phase 1 Under Construction (2025–2027) Airport Area 1,426 hectares Purpose Passenger + Cargo + MRO + Logistics Hub Connectivity 250m SIR Expressway, MRTS, Industrial corridors Operator DIACL (Govt of Gujarat & AAI SPV)

Dholera Airport to get better road and rail connectivity

Dholera International Airport will be connected to the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway through a dedicated approach road, making travel easier for passengers.

The airport is also being developed as a multi-modal connectivity hub with links to a six-lane National Highway and a high-speed rail corridor.

The Union Cabinet recently also approved ₹20,667 crore for the rail corridor project, with the railway station and entry point planned close to the airport terminal. This will allow passengers from Ahmedabad to reach the airport directly by high-speed train.