Crying, yes he was. Consoled, yes he was—by the captain, of course. His fault? He couldn’t execute something he had been doing all his life. That was David Miller before the RCB vs DC game. But then popped a chance that doesn’t always come. He did not walk into the ground on the fall of a wicket, but because the captain retired hurt; it was destined, it seemed, that he would redeem himself.

Backing our Tiger, always 🫂💙 pic.twitter.com/pAFouiVmVH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

But then something happened. He started dealing in singles instead of hitting sixes. The run rate was not big, just about 9 or 9.5. Then the choke happened. Four overs, no fours. Yes, 24 straight balls, no boundaries at all. For all his fans, it was déjà vu again. Will it be the same result? Will Killer Miller fail again? Not really. Here’s what happened that redefined the “Killer Miller” moniker.

The Burden of the “Bittersweet” Masterpiece

For Miller, that 24-ball drought wasn’t just a tactical lull—it was a highlight reel of every time he’s been left stranded. He wasn’t just fighting Romario Shepherd; he was fighting the ghosts of his own greatness:

The 2023 ODI World Cup (Eden Gardens): Miller smashed a lone-warrior 101 off 116 against Australia. He dragged a collapsing Proteas side from 24/4 to a fighting total, only to watch the Aussies chase it down. A historic knockout century, rendered a footnote by defeat.

Miller smashed a lone-warrior 101 off 116 against Australia. He dragged a collapsing Proteas side from 24/4 to a fighting total, only to watch the Aussies chase it down. A historic knockout century, rendered a footnote by defeat. The 2024 T20 World Cup Final (Barbados): The scar that won’t heal. Needing 16 off the final over, Miller launched a full toss toward the boundary. Suryakumar Yadav pulled a miracle out of the air at long-off, and Miller’s world collapsed.

The scar that won’t heal. Needing 16 off the final over, Miller launched a full toss toward the boundary. Suryakumar Yadav pulled a miracle out of the air at long-off, and Miller’s world collapsed. The 2025 Champions Trophy (Lahore): Just last year, history repeated. Miller blasted the fastest century in Champions Trophy history (100 off 67)* against New Zealand. It was a masterclass that broke records but couldn’t break the “curse”—South Africa fell short, and another Miller masterpiece ended in tears.

Miller’s got that kind of belief around him 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiuQ333e3v — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2026

The Exorcism at the Chinnaswamy

When the boundary drought finally broke, it didn’t just break; it shattered. Needing 15 runs off Romario Shepherd in the final over, Miller stopped playing it safe. He stopped being the man who cried in the Delhi dressing room ten days ago.

The Statement: He launched the third ball—a low full toss—into the night sky for six. The “Killer” Blow: He followed it with another monstrous strike. With every hit, the memory of the GT miss and the “No Killer” jibes vanished. The Finish: He didn’t refuse a single this time; he finished it himself, flicking a final boundary to seal a 6-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Every Day of the Week… and Twice on Sunday

He does it every day of the week, and on Sunday, he can do it twice with ease. That is exactly what Tristan Stubbs thinks of Miller when it comes to finishing matches. The Player of the Match for his composed 60 off 47 balls*, Stubbs was the anchor that allowed Miller to be the storm.

Reflecting on the chaos of the final overs, Stubbs didn’t just offer praise; he offered a testament to Miller’s legendary status:

“I said to him (Miller), now, I knew we were going to do it. I didn’t know how. So thankfully, David Miller was on the other end. And that’s him, that’s his bread and butter.”

We don’t watch the IPL just for the 157kph thunderbolts or the 15-ball fifties. We watch it to see a 36-year-old veteran prove that scars can heal. Miller didn’t just win a game for Delhi Capitals; he won back his peace of mind.