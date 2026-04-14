A high-stakes southern showdown is set to unfold as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to lock horns in Match No. 22 of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This fixture features two of the most decorated franchises in the tournament’s history but both find themselves navigating a tricky start to the season. While CSK are buoyed by a return to winning ways at home, KKR are desperate to open their account.

CSK enter this clash on a high after a commanding 23-run victory against Delhi Capitals. The highlight was a spectacular unbeaten 115 off 56 balls from Sanju Samson, who seems to have found his groove in the Yellow Jersey. With the Samson storm hitting Chennai, the five-time champions are looking to turn Chepauk into an impenetrable fortress once again.

Meanwhile, KKR are currently the only winless team in the competition. Despite showing flashes of brilliance from Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane, the Knight Riders have struggled to close out games, including a rain-affected No Result that has left them at the bottom of the pile.

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Points 9th Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 1 3 0 2 10th Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 3 1 1

A win for KKR is a necessity for Rahane’s men to keep their playoff hopes from fading early.

The individual battles will be mouth-watering: Sanju Samson’s clinical aggression for CSK versus the experience of Ajinkya Rahane for KKR. Furthermore, the spinners of KKR, led by Sunil Narine, will face their ultimate test against a CSK lineup that traditionally eats spin for breakfast at Chepauk.

Chennai weather forecast

According to current reports, the weather in Chennai on April 14 will be typically coastal- hot and humid with zero chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Afternoon: Intense humidity with temperatures peaking around 35 degrees Celsius.

Evening (Match Time): Temperatures will hover between 28°C and 32°C. While slightly cooler, the high humidity levels will make it a testing night for the players’ fitness.

Humidity & Wind: Humidity is expected to stay high at 72%, with a moderate breeze coming off the Bay of Bengal at 15 km/h.