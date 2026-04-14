If you have tuned into the high-voltage CSK vs KKR clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight, you may have noticed players from both teams sporting black armbands.

The gesture is a solemn mark of respect for a legend of the game who passed away just days ago: CD Gopinath, India’s oldest living Test cricketer and a towering figure in Chennai’s cricketing history.

The Passing of a Pioneer

Chingleput Doraikannu (C.D.) Gopinath passed away on April 9, 2026, at the age of 96. His death marks the end of an era, as he was the last surviving member of India’s historic first-ever Test-winning team.

The tribute is particularly poignant tonight because the stadium where the match is being played, Chepauk, is the very ground where Gopinath helped create history 74 years ago

Who was CD Gopinath?

The Historic 1952 Win: Gopinath was part of the Indian XI that secured the country’s maiden Test victory against England in 1952 in Madras (now Chennai). He notably took the final catch of Brian Statham to seal the win.

A Stellar Debut: He made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring 50* and 42 on his Test debut against England at the Brabourne Stadium in 1951.

A Madras Legend: At the domestic level, he was the heartbeat of Madras (Tamil Nadu) cricket. He scored 4,259 first-class runs and captained the side to its first Ranji Trophy title in 1954-55.

Post-Retirement Contribution: After hanging up his boots, he served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee and managed the Indian team during the famous 1979 tour of England.

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A CSK Connection

Despite being a veteran of the “Classic” era, Gopinath was a vocal fan of modern cricket and a dedicated supporter of the Chennai Super Kings. He often spoke of his admiration for MS Dhoni, praising his calm demeanor and sportsmanship.

“I pick CSK mainly because of MSD—not because of his cricketing brain but because of how he plays. He does not go strutting around the field… he is a gentleman,” Gopinath had famously said in a 2025 interview.