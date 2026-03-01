As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves into the Super Eight stage attention shifts to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On 1 March 2026, Zimbabwe will face South Africa in a match that promises to be an exciting contest between two teams coming in with very different momentum.

Zimbabwe came into this match after showing both promise and weakness in the tournament so far. They created a big moment earlier when they shocked Australia with a 23 run win and Sri Lanka by 6 wickets proving they can trouble strong teams on a good day.

However they have struggled to stay consistent which was clear in their 72 run defeat to India in Chennai.

Captain Sikandar Raza and attacking opener Brian Bennett have been the key players for the Warriors mixing smart batting with aggressive stroke play at the top.

With the ball local stars Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani will aim to make the most of any help the pitch offers fast bowlers.

On the other hand South Africa, have been in great form in the Super Eights and look like one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Captain Aiden Markram has led the side well while Quinton de Kock has given them strong and aggressive starts with the bat.

They scored big totals and then defended them with sharp bowling. Their last 9 wicket- win over West Indies showed that they are serious title contenders and have a well balanced team in all areas.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup Squad

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran