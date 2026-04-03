In a major strategic shift aimed at mending fractured relations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressing a desire to rebuild their bilateral cricketing ties. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the move follows the formation of a new government in Bangladesh and signals a de-escalation of a dispute that had recently pushed the two boards to an institutional standstill.

The Tipping point: IPL Contracts and T20 World Cup Withdrawal

The relationship between the two neighbours reached a nadir earlier this year. The friction was catalyzed by a BCCI-led directive that saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) terminate the contract of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, citing diplomatic sensitivities.

In a retaliatory move that sent shockwaves through the ICC, the BCB had initially refused to send its national team to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and demanding a Hybrid Model with matches shifted to Sri Lanka. After days of negotiations, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup roster.

Reopening the Revenue pipeline

The BCB’s letter marks a pivot toward pragmatism. The stakes for both boards are high.

The postponed series: India was scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September for three ODIs and three T20Is. The BCCI had indefinitely postponed the series, a move widely interpreted as a tactical snub.

The 2027 Window: With the BCB now seeking a reset, this tour could be brought back on the table. However, the venue remains a point of contention. Moreover, Bangladesh also have the hosting rights for the next year’s Asia Cup.

The Government’s stance

While the BCB has extended the olive branch, the BCCI has maintained a disciplined silence. The Indian board has reportedly communicated that any resumption of bilateral ties or the finalisation of tour venues will be strictly contingent on the Central Government’s stance.

For now, Bangladesh are preparing for a white-ball home series against New Zealand, starting later this month.