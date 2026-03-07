At the WACA Ground in Perth, 24-year-old Annabel Sutherland rewrote the record books on March 7 (Saturday). She became the first woman in Test cricket’s history to smash a hat-trick of centuries in the longest format. Greats of the game like Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning couldn’t achieve what the all-rounder has.

Her masterful 129-run knock against India follows a historic 210 against South Africa in 2024 and a brilliant 163 against England in 2025. This sequence of three consecutive Test centuries marks a watershed moment, establishing Sutherland as a peerless force in international cricket and a beacon of sustained brilliance for the next generation.

Landmark Day for Australian Cricket

The Perth Test was already destined to be historic, with legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry cementing her status as a titan of the format. During her polished 76-run knock, Perry surpassed Karen Rolton to become Australia’s highest-ever Test run-scorer, crossing the 1,000-run milestone.

Together, Perry and Sutherland shared a magnificent 128-run partnership that wrestled the momentum away from India, despite a determined effort from Indian opener Smriti Mandhana to keep her side in the contest. While Perry’s achievement marks a career of sustained, unparalleled excellence, Sutherland’s record-breaking third consecutive ton signals the arrival of a new, record-shattering era.

Clinical Efficiency: The “Sutherland Standard”

The rarity of Sutherland’s feat lies in her ruthless conversion rate. In her Test career, every time she has reached fifty, she has gone on to score a century. This level of clinical efficiency—navigating the unique demands of different pitches from the MCG to the WACA—demonstrates a mental and technical discipline that is rare in the sport. By achieving this hat-trick, Sutherland has moved beyond the “promising talent” label and firmly into the pantheon of the greatest batters to ever represent Australia.

The Historic Century Hat-trick for Annabel Sutherland