Ajinkya Rahane has long been the quiet man of Indian cricket but after Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) 65-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the veteran finally snapped. Confronted with questions regarding his intent and a modest 8-off-10-ball outing, Rahane launched a rare, blistering counter-attack against his critics, labelling the scrutiny as jealousy.

‘They are jealous of me’

Rahane’s outburst at the Eden Gardens press conference was a defense of his entire T20 second act.

“People who are talking… probably have certain agendas,” Rahane stated. “The amount of success I have had, I guess they are jealous of me.”

For Rahane, the criticism feels personal. Since his high-strike-rate avatar emerged in 2023, he has traded his anchor role for that of a Powerplay aggressor. To have that transition questioned after one failed chase (KKR were bundled out for 161) clearly touched a nerve.

The cap suits you, Anki 🥳💜 pic.twitter.com/519SfVEQsu — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2026

The statistical shield

Rahane is not just speaking from emotion, he’s leaning on his recent resume to silence the strike-rate noise-

Last season, Rahane was KKR’s top scorer with 390 runs at a formidable strike rate of 147.73. Just days ago, he proved that intent was still there, smashing 67 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Rahane maintains that T20 batting is about flow, arguing that critics who fixate on a single 10-ball failure don’t understand the volatility of the opening slot.

Leadership under the lens

His role as captain amplifies the pressure on Rahane. While KKR saw flashes of brilliance from Finn Allen and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi (52 off 29) last night, the team’s collapse in just 16 overs raised red flags.

A high-profile run-out involving Cameron Green and a general lack of middle-order partnerships did not help Rahane’s track record as a captain.