Action to begin at SAI centres from November 1, SAI to make travel arrangement for trainees’ return

October 21, 2020 7:26 PM

"In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and to protect athletes from exposure to the virus, the Sports Authority of India had decided to make transport arrangements for the athletes of NCOEs/SAI Training Centres who have to join their training facility."

SAI also said "athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those athletes who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by Train in 3rd AC."

Sporting activities will resume at the SAI facilities across the country from November 1, keeping in mind next year’s Tokyo Olympics and paralympics, Sports Authority of India said on Wednesday. SAI also decided to make travel arrangements for the trainees to return to their respective training centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With an eye to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sporting activities are being resumed in SAI training centres across the country from November 1,” SAI said in a statement.

Training at NCOEs and STCs were suspended on March 17 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. SAI has decided to “provide accommodation to all coaches and support staff of the NCOEs/STCs” in order to create a bio-bubble for resumption of training in SAI centres.

“The regular and contractual staff will be provided accommodation at government cost,” SAI said. SAI said athletes have the option of joining SAI centres post Diwali and authorities will also apprise the athletes and their parents of the SOPs they will need to follow prior to and after joining the SAI centres.

