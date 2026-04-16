Senior citizens looking for steady income from fixed deposits (FDs) can currently earn up to 7.9% interest, but most large banks are offering returns in the 7%–7.5% range. The latest data from BankBazaar shows that while small finance banks (SFBs) continue to top the rate charts, private banks are slightly ahead of public sector banks (PSUs), though the gap is not very wide.

At the same time, FD rates have already come off their peak levels after the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts since early 2025, making this a crucial phase for investors to lock in yields.

Why FD rates have softened

FD rates are closely linked to the interest rate cycle. Since early 2025, the RBI has cut repo rates by around 125 basis points, which has gradually pushed deposit rates lower across banks.

As Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explains, “Senior citizen fixed deposit rates have seen a gradual shift over the past year, shaped largely by the interest rate cycle. Following the rate cuts that began in early 2025, deposit rates had started to soften from their peak levels, although banks have continued to offer an additional 25–50 basis points to senior citizens to retain deposits.”

He adds that with the RBI holding rates steady in April 2026, the trend now points to stabilisation rather than further sharp declines.

Senior citizen FD rates: PSU vs private banks

Among large banks, senior citizens are getting:

PSU banks: 7%–7.10%

Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank: 7.10% (special tenures like 444–555 days)

SBI: 7.05% (5–10 years)

Bank of Baroda: 7.00%

Private banks: 7%–7.50%

IndusInd Bank: 7.50% (short-to-mid tenure)

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank: 7.20%

ICICI Bank: 7.10%

HDFC Bank: 7.00%

Key takeaway: Private banks are offering a 30–40 basis points higher return than PSU banks, but the difference is not very large.

Small finance banks offer highest FD rates

Small finance banks clearly stand out on returns:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 7.90%

Jana Small Finance Bank: 7.77%

Others: 7.00%–7.25%

This means, Small Finance Banks offer up to 80–90 bps higher returns than PSU banks and even compared to private banks, the premium can be 40–50 bps.

How much extra do senior citizens get?

Compared to regular FD rates:

PSU banks (regular): 6%–6.60%

Private banks (regular): 6.45%–7.20%

Senior citizens get 50 bps extra in PSU banks and 30–50 bps extra in private banks. This additional return remains one of the key advantages for retirees relying on interest income.

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Tenure strategy: Where are banks offering best rates?

Banks are not offering the highest rates uniformly across all tenures.

PSU banks are focusing on special schemes (444 days, 555 days)

Private banks are offering better rates in mid-term deposits (1.5–5 years)

According to Adhil Shetty, “Banks are becoming more selective with top-end rates, often linking them to specific tenures.”

This means investors need to carefully choose tenure

Not assume longer duration = higher return

Safety vs returns: Banks vs small finance banks

Scheduled commercial banks (PSU & private)

High safety perception

Stable returns

Ideal for conservative investors

Small finance banks

Advantages:

Higher interest rates

Better income potential

Risks/considerations: Relatively higher risk perception and lower balance sheet strength compared to large banks

However, deposits up to Rs 5 lakh per bank are insured under DICGC, which offers a safety cushion.

What senior citizens should do now

With rates stabilising, the current phase is crucial for decision-making.

As Adhil Shetty notes, “For senior investors, this means rates remain relatively attractive, but the window to lock in higher yields is narrowing.” He suggests a balanced approach: “Spreading deposits across multiple maturities can help balance liquidity and returns.”

Summing up…

FD rates have moderated after RBI’s 125 bps rate cuts, senior citizens still get better returns than regular investors and small finance banks offer highest rates, but with higher perceived risk. Private banks slightly outperform PSUs, but the gap is limited. Choosing the right tenure and diversification strategy is key. Despite changing rates, FDs continue to remain a core component of retirement portfolios due to their safety and predictability.

Disclaimer:

FD interest rates are subject to change and may vary based on tenure, deposit amount, and bank policies. Investors should check the latest rates on the respective bank’s website before investing. While deposits up to ₹5 lakh are insured under DICGC, diversification across banks and tenures is advisable to manage risk and liquidity.